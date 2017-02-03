Institute on SPSE list

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Free Bird Institute Limited Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hiroshi Taniguchi (2nd from left) with South Pacific Stock Exchange (SPSE) chairperson Dr Nur Bano Ali (left), Governor of reserve Bank of Fiji Barry Whiteside and SPSE CEO Latileta Qor

A YEAR after being diagnosed with stage four lymphoma (blood) cancer, Hiroshi Taniguchi has survived to see his organisation — the Free Bird Institute — achieve a major goal.

His institute is the first foreign and education-based organisation listed on the South Pacific Stock Exchange (SPSE).

According to Mr Taniguchi, he completed medical therapy in December and focused efforts towards getting the company listed, a dream which began when the business was established in 2004.

"I was quite positive this day would come and that was why I tried and worked so hard," the 45-year-old said.

"When I first came to Fiji there was no business educational institute in Fiji, but English was widely spoken.

"Countries like Japan, Korea, China and Germany are sending a lot of students to Australia, New Zealand and America to study there, but I personally feel that Fiji has one of the most hospitable people like you so I wondered why there was no language institute here."

He started operation of the language institute at Ratu Navula College with three Japanese students.

Today the Free Bird Institute has campuses in Lautoka and Namaka, Nadi, with over 1600 students from over five countries annually.

"Students stay here for a minimum of two to three weeks, but some stay for one year. We are looking to grow student numbers from China."

Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of Fiji governor Barry Whiteside welcomed the listing.

"Less than a year ago, we witnessed the listing of Vision Investments Ltd and I noted at the time that it had been five years since there was any previous activity on the SPSE," he said.

"It is certainly pleasing to now see a second listing in less than a year. I feel this reflects the increasing acknowledgment of the benefits to be derived from participating in our small but developing stock market."

SPSE chairperson Dr Nur Bano Ali said the listing would inspire other businesses in the country and abroad to join the stock exchange.

"The stock exchange is a platform to provide the public to invest and it doesn't have to be a very large corporate that you can buy shares into. It can be a small company such as this one," she said.

"It's not big but you can list and the idea is if you list, you enhance your corporate governance and your disclosure requirements, you become a more corporately disciplined company and that's what we're working towards."

Dr Ali said there were now 19 securities listed with the SPSE.