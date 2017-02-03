Company ready with emergency SMS

/ Front page / News

DIGICEL Fiji CEO Darrell McLean said the mobile communications giant was always ready to send out text messages in the event of emergencies.

However, he said, Digicel Fiji would not issue any warning messages via its SMS platform unless it was asked to do so by the Government.

"We will make ourselves and our network available to the authorities which ever department that might fall under and we have historically worked with DISMAC," he said.

"The challenge for us is that we don't want to go out and pre-empt and fore-warn and become disconnected with what is the official version of events.

"If Government picks up the phone and says get a message out and tell the people this message, we will act on it and activate that immediately. Our network is available to Government at any time."