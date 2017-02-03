Rosie aims to please parents

/ Front page / News

FROM a young age, Rosie Devi Mudaliar idolised her parents and strove for excellence to make them proud.

When her mother lost a leg to diabetes and was confined to a wheelchair, her desire to be educated soared even higher.

Yesterday, the 18-year-old received one of the highest honours accorded to a student after she was named the head girl of Nawai Secondary School.

Also present at her induction in Sigatoka were parents Adimullam and Aminta Mudaliar.

According to the Year 13 student, her parents worked tirelessly to provide an education for her and her siblings.

"My father is a part-time grass cutter and RSL driver and my mother stays home," she said.

"Actually, I wasn't expecting to be named head girl, but I'm very excited because this responsibility is such an honour and I want to face the challenges. "They (my parents) were so proud and my mum was very happy and proud for getting such an honour and it's a joy for the whole family. I was glad because my mum is my biggest inspiration in my life."

Despite having a busy academic and social calendar, the final year high school student said her priority was getting 300 plus marks in her final external exams.

"After that, I am thinking of doing MBBS or veterinary surgery. You just have to have full concentration on your studies, take up challenges and keep giving your very best and always respect your elders," she said.

Her mother said she was extremely proud of what her daughter had achieved.

"I feel very happy because she is fulfilling all her dreams," the 51-year-old said.

Ms Mudaliar is the youngest of three siblings.