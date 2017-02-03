Fiji Time: 6:27 PM on Friday 3 February

Water tank delivery delights rural community

Margaret Wise
Friday, February 03, 2017

A BELEAGURED community in the Navosa highlands is rejoicing in the delivery this week of 12 water tanks.

The 1100-litre storage containers supplied by Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa, brings relief to the 75 residents of Taunovo, a small settlement located in Bemana, about 40 kilometres from Sigatoka.

Surrounded by farmland, the 12 homes in the settlement are widely scattered.

Ms Vuniwaqa said under the 2013 Constitution, every citizen had the right to an adequate supply of safe and clean water.

She said Government decided to assist the community after hearing about the hardship faced by families, especially children who had to fetch water from the river as an everyday chore.

She encouraged the residents, whose livelihood is mainly derived from farming, to continue cultivating the land.

She said farming could help lift the community out of poverty and improve their standard of living.

Ms Vuniwaqa was on a two-day tour of the Western Division and was accompanied by senior officials from her ministry.








