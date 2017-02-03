Fiji Time: 6:28 PM on Friday 3 February

Minister pleads for professional attitude

Serafina Silaitoga
Friday, February 03, 2017

HEALTH Minister Rosy Akbar has put to rest the "jingle bell nurse" case but called on her team to be mindful of their attitude towards patients.

In a visit to the Labasa Hospital yesterday, Ms Akbar said the event taught health workers a lesson to be mindful of their attitude towards patients.

"This is the last time we may probably talk about it because this greatly tarnished the good work we have done so far," she said.

"It's time to move on, but make sure that we don't get into such controversial activity, so let's put it to rest.

"But that was an eye-opener to us because it probably made you and I realise that we are working in this profession that has no room for the event that has happened."

The "jingle bell nurse" case involved a group of nurses from Labasa Hospital who sang a Christmas carol with the lyrics such as "jingle bells, patients smell" and uploaded the video on social media.

The incident happened last December.

Ms Akbar encouraged senior staff to guide the younger members of the workforce.

"As leaders and as managers, it is important th­at you guide your staff because we have a young workforce in hospitals and health centres" she said.

"Be their mentors and share with them your learning experiences so they are aware of their line of work and what is required of them.

"Also guide them through the code of conduct and ethics."








