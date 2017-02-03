FWCC decries strip search report

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Women's Crisis Centre has condemned the alleged police act in stripping naked a couple in Labasa.

FWCC co-ordinator Shamima Ali said the Constitution's Bill of Rights protected the rights of everyone, including those of detained people.

FWCC called on police to have an independent team to investigate the alleged matter.

"Unfortunately, incide­nts of police officers behaving in violation of people's human rights are becoming frequent," she claimed.

"We totally condemn su­ch actions by any of the security forces.

"Detained people are entitled to be treated humanely."

The FWCC has conducted training with senior police officers and is working on training recruits on violence against women and human rights.

"The police leadership must be firm and must send a very clear message that such actions will not be tolerated."

Labasa vendor Ranjita Devi claims she and her husband were allegedly stripped naked by police on January 21 during a drug raid. Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said investigations are continuing.