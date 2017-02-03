Family seeks justice

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sakiusa Niulala his wife Lanieta Baleiwasawasa and their daughter with a copy of the search warrant they were issued in 2015. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

FOR almost two years now a family of Nabalebale, Cakaudrove, has not heard from police or the justice system on whether police personnel have been taken to task for allegedly assaulting their father during a drug raid in 2015.

The alleged incident, which was highlighted in this newspaper in 2015, revealed that the Ministry of Education had to step in to counsel students who witnessed the alleged brutal attack.

In that report, the ministry confirmed the students were counselled because they were crying during classes.

When a team from this newspaper visited the settlement last week the couple, Lanieta Baleiwasawasa and Sakiusa Niulala, said their prayers would be answered by God.

Mr Niulala was allegedly assaulted during the raid.

In reliving the terrifying experience, Ms Baleiwasawasa said her family was having their breakfast on the morning of March 20 when police entered their home, producing a search warrant.

Ms Baleiwasawasa said police headed straight for her husband, who had woken from their bedroom at the time.

"My three children looked at me in fear as police started interrogating my husband in raised tones," she said.

"He then told them where the marijuana was before they handcuffed him and started punching him in our house as my children listened.

"In a terrified mode I had to evacuate my children, who at this time were crying in fear as police personnel took turns punching my husband up and they watched helplessly."

Ms Baleiwasawasa said in her attempt to get her children out of the house she forgot to switch their gas stove off as she had just begun cooking their school lunch.

"I was later reminded harshly by a police woman who was part of the raid team to turn the stove off before the house caught fire," she said.

"As a result of the incident my two children's performance in school dropped because they were traumatised by what they saw."

Mr Niulala said while police allegedly punched him up, he struggled with handcuffed hands to protect himself.

"I ran back to our bedroom and managed to stand on the bed as punches and kicks continued and there was a time when I could not stand it anymore and just stood before our window withstanding anything that came my way," he said.

"The impact of the attack pushed me against the window and I broke through the louvres falling outside and landed unconscious on the ground.

"To this day I cannot believe that police took advantage of my vulnerable situation even though I had co-operated with them and admitted that I was wrong, but I do not agree with the inhumane way I was treated."

Mr Niulala said he was still wondering if those who were responsible for his alleged harsh treatment would ever be taken to task.

Responding to questions from this newspaper, police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said the case was with the Office of the Director Public Prosecutions.

A statement from the ODPP yesterday said the file was with them and they were awaiting the results of further investigations by police.