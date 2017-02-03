Fiji Time: 6:28 PM on Friday 3 February

Ro Teimumu: Rabuka's nomination a party decision

Nasik Swami
Friday, February 03, 2017

OPPOSITION Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa says her nominee to the Constitutional Offices Commission was subsequently made after the nomination of Sitiveni Rabuka by the SODELPA caucus.

Ro Teimumu said proper procedures were followed in nominating Mr Rabuka.

She said Mr Rabuka was the rightful person to be nominated as he was appointed the party leader through a democratic nomination.

"His presence in the leadership of the party was through a democratic nomination and appointment by the management board so he is the party leader. His nomination to the commission is through processes where you nominate somebody which we did the last time by nominating lawyer Richard Naidu," she said.

Ro Teimumu said some other names were also brought up for nomination which she did not wish to release.

Mr Rabuka was nominated by Ro Teimumu last week. She said she was yet to receive a confirmation on Mr Rabuka's nomination from the secretariat.








