Prayer saves boy from tumbling car

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Joeli Rainima Baledravuni studies at his porch where the accident vehicle landed at Yalalevu in Ba. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

PRAYER saved a school student from sure death in a deadly car crash incident that claimed the life of 29-year-old Varoko, Ba, farmer Ashneel Kumar.

Recounting the events of Wednesday night, when a vehicle barrelled into his front porch, Lekima Tukairanadi said the old adage "saved by a prayer" literally breathed life into his household.

"My son, Joeli,who is in Year 11 was studying on the porch just minutes before a car crashed into the spot where he was sitting," the 43-year-old said.

"We called him inside for the family evening worship and he came in straight away. Had he delayed joining us, he would have lost his life.

"The car came to a stop just about a metre from where we were sitting inside the house. I thank God that no one was hurt."

The Vinod Patel employee and his family were in the middle of prayers when they heard a crashing sound on the main road.

"Our house is about six metres away from the main road on the bend heading to Ba Town right after Nailaga Village. We heard a loud noise and screeching tyres so I stood up to look out the window. The driver had hit a post on the road. I saw lights shining straight at me and then next thing I heard the car smash into our porch. We were so shocked. The car landed one step away from where we sat and prayed."

He said the driver, two young women and a young man, who lay lifeless in the back seat, were in the car. The passengers were conveyed to the Ba Mission Hospital.

"I helped the driver out of the car and I tried to make him sit down because he seemed unsteady. But he said he was OK. When we collected the two girls he had run away. The girls told me they were travelling from Varoko."

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the 33-year-old driver, who fled the scene of the alleged fatal accident on Wednesday night, was arrested yesterday by officers from the Ba Police Station.

She said the suspect was alleged to have driven a vehicle that tumbled several times along the Kings Rd in Nailaga, Ba, resulting in the death of a 30-year-old man.