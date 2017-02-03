Flotsam and jetsam

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER was sent this.

"Chris Roxy ( his wharf name) and his mates usually drink grog at a workshop somewhere at Queens wharf in Lautoka.

"I bet many didn't know that the Lautoka wharf is called Queens wharf.

"But that's another story.

"Chris, Nigs, Patrick and one guy from somewhere in Lautoka have a grog club called Soro nai lavo (money give up).

"Every time tourist liners come to Lautoka, Chris, because he worked in the airline industry and cared for the tourism industry, would get up and direct the passengers to turn left towards Lautoka's CBD.

"Sometimes they would miss a group of tourists and they would turn right and end up at the Fisheries wharf.

"Chris asked if a sign could be put up to tell the tourists to turn left to Lautoka City proper.

"He was thinking of becoming one of those old time policemen who wore gloves and directed traffic but he would do the job while shaking to Beyonce's Irreplaceable number ­— "To the left, to the left".

"With the rest of the gang grooving in time behind him.

"Heck we care for the tourist dollar."