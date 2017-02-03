'Threat' of illegal entry

/ Front page / News

THE National Federation Party (NFP) says the entry of an Iranian refugee into the country through Nadi International Airport lays bare Fiji's porous borders, a serious threat to national security.

Party leader Professor Biman Prasad said the man, Ahwazi Arab Loghman Sawari, entered Fiji under a false name with a passport whose origin has not been revealed.

"This is a serious threat where border security and primary lines are concerned," Prof Prasad said.

He said the Prime Minister and Minister of Immigration must take charge of this and oversee a comprehensive background check because Mr Sawari seemed to have effortlessly secured documentation for a flight out of Papua New Guinea.

"This is not easy, especially for someone who was in detention.

"Either he had the documents on him that could not be detected by Australian and PNG authorities, or he obtained them from people while still in detention on Manus Island."

Prof Prasad said in 2011, then immigration minister Joketani Cokanasiga conceded there were "challenges posed by our porous borders".

"Six years later, nothing seems to have changed or improved. But magnanimously, we now want to open up to climate change refugees while working with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees."

Immigration permanent secretary Yogesh Karan said it was a sensitive matter and he would comment on it when appropriate.

Meanwhile, Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry said Mr Sawari should have declared his intention to seek refugee status immediately upon arrival in the country

"The statement released by Ashwin Raj, the director of the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission, says political parties should refrain from politicising this highly sensitive issue and recognise the humanity of the Iranian national and the enormous trauma he is going through," Mr Chaudhry said.

"However, the Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees clearly states that Mr Sawari, if that is his real name, is only covered by the articles in the convention if he had presented himself without delay to the authorities at the airport upon entry into the country.

"It is obvious he did not do so and the law requires that he be taken into custody and detained until such time as his identity and background is verified.

"This is not a political issue as Mr Raj suggests, it is a matter of national security that a person can obtain false documents that duped Immigration and Customs officials at Nadi International Airport."

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission issued a statement on Wednesday where director Ashwin Raj called on political parties to stop making undue comment.