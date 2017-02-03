State grants land leases to 68 families

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Mani Ram and Sindhi Mati with their lease documents handed to them by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama during the handover yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

SIXTY-EIGHT families at Vakacegu, Naitata, Tokotoko and Wainiveidio subdivisions in Navua were granted 99-year leases on State land that they had long called home.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama gave lease documents to the families at the Serua Provincial Council headquarters in Navua yesterday.

Epeli Mawalu of Vakacegu settlement was one of the recipients of the approval notice. He said his family of six would now have security because they could now call their home their real home after receiving the lease to their land.

Aporosa Viria, 59, was emotional after receiving the lease to his settlement in Wainiveidio.

"I have been living in this area since 2000 and I am just lost for words. I am thankful to the Government for providing us with the land, where my wife and I will be happy living in as we have no more worries now," he said.

Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Land and Mineral Resources, Faiyaz Koya said Government was able to grant approval notices for the families, bringing security and stability into their lives.

"For up to 40 years, some of you have lived here as squatters without the comfort and dignity of land ownership, but today that all changes."

Mr Koya said the residents would not have to seek permission from landowners becausethe land now belonged to them. He confirmed the next lot of approval notices would be in the Western Division.