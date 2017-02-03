Tietjens' eyes on Fiji

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Samoan 7s head coach Sir Gordon Tietjens, left, and a fellow Samoan team official video analysing Fiji's game at the Intercontinental hotel in Sydney, Australia yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

SURPRISE, surprise.

Technology in rugby has gone to another level in terms of monitoring players and teams' performances.

This newspaper yesterday caught Samoa coach Sir Gordon Tietjens video analysing Fiji's matches at the Wellington 7s.

Working with two Samoan team officials at the InterContinental Hotel in Sydney where all teams are billeted, the former New Zealand 7s mentor was seen closely watching and rewinding Jerry Tuwai's moves, especially the breaks, Fiji's defensive patterns, Joeli Lutumailagi and Setareki Bituniyata's moves.

But Tietjens' "spy camera" will not affect the Vodafone Fiji 7s team, said its manager Jone Niurua.

"That is what technology has done to rugby," Niurua said.

"All teams do that and especially coaches like Gordon Tietjens.

"We are not affected. Fijian players go beyond expectation. They can analyse as much as they want, but when Fijians enter the field, they produce extraordinary things in 7s.

"We know what they are doing, we have our plans and we will strike and do our talking on the field.

"Joeli Lutumailagi proved that last week. He beat South Africa's Seabelo Senatla one on one, and only Fijians can spring the unexpected in rugby 7s like that.

"We are ready and will be out to win. Our pool is tough, but we had been training accordingly."

He said the team had a rest day yesterday and visited Manly.

Niurua calls on the support of Fijians from across the globe in prayers and well wishes.

"We only fear God in this series. He is the one we rely on every time and we call on the prayers from home to help us through Sydney this weekend."

The team will have its captain's run this morning. Fiji Rugby Union chairman Francis Kean and CEO John O'Connor are expected to officiate in the jersey presentation tonight.

The games start tomorrow at 8am.