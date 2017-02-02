Fiji Time: 5:45 PM on Thursday 2 February

Vodafone Fiji premier league launched

ERONI TUINUKU
Thursday, February 02, 2017

Update: 5:03PM THE Vodafone Fiji Premier League was launched at the Fiji Football Association Building in Vatuwaqa today.

Vodafone Fiji sponsorship manager Adriu Delai said they were again delighted to support and sponsor the National Football League.

"Vodafone Fiji has been boosting football in the country for the past eight years. Our commitment to Fiji Football is reflected by our continued sponsorship to support the growth of the sport in the country," said Vakarau.

The mobile firm sponsored the eight teams with their new jerseys and team officials were also issued new attire for uniformity.

Newcomers Rakiraki will have a chance to play football giants such as Rewa, Ba, Lautoka, Nadi, Suva, Labasa and Dreketi.








