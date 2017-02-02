Fiji Time: 5:44 PM on Thursday 2 February

Refugee's Fiji entry exposes porous borders: NFP

NASIK SWAMI
Thursday, February 02, 2017

Update: 4:49PM THE National Federation Party (NFP) says the entry of the Iranian refugee, Ahwazi Arab Loghman Sawari, into the country through Nadi International Airport lays bare Fiji's porous borders, a serious threat to the national security.

Party leader Professor Biman Prasad said the man entered Fiji under a false name on a passport whose origin had not been revealed.

"This is a serious threat where border security and primary lines are concerned," Prof Prasad said.

He said the Prime Minister and Minister of Immigration must take charge of this and oversee a comprehensive background check because Mr Sawari seemed to have effortlessly secured documentation for a flight out of PNG.

Defence Ministry permanent secretary Yogesh Karan said the matter was a sensitive one and Government would not comment any further.








