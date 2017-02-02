Fiji Time: 5:44 PM on Thursday 2 February

Vuniwaqa hears plight of remote communities

MARGARET WISE
Thursday, February 02, 2017

Update: 4:43PM FIJI'S Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa this week got to hear first-hand the issues faced by remote communities in the Western Division.

Accompanied by the three directors spearheading key departments in her ministry, Ms Vuniwaqa's two-day tour of the region took her as far as Koronubu in Ba, and inland Viti Levu to Taunovo settlement in Navosa.

She also held consultations with a women's club in Ba, and visited the Golden Age home in Lautoka and orphanages in Nadi. 








