Work together is the Pacific gender way

+ Enlarge this image The young Mangaia farmers who are part of a progressing gender focused climate change adaptation program. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:29PM THE way to close the gender gap when it comes to climate change is to let men and women work together because there is a lot they can learn from each other.

Melina Tuiravakai is the communications officer at Climate Change Cook Islands and one of 22 women in Fiji for a negotiators work for women working in environment.

Organised by the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat and facilitated by the Womens Environment Development Organisation, the workshop which ends tomorrow is funded by the Australian government.

Ms Tuiravakai presented at this weeks Pacific Women Climate Change Negotiators workshop focusing on an agricultural project in Mangaia led by Fijian Viliame Tuivaga.

The farming project is focused on five youths, three young women and two men who plant vegetables for consumption and for sale at the market.

"What we have actually found is the women have learnt from the men's planting methods and the men from the women's marketing styles and they are feeding off of each other's energy and enthusiasm," Ms Tuiravakai said.

"They have not only become better at farming and learnt new skills but their farms are yielding more and bigger crops."

Ms Turavakai said the project had produced a generation who were dispelling youths about women's work and men's work.

She said the youths were also able to secure a supplier's contract with a local retail giant as well as purchase motor cycles, a popular mode of transport in the Cook Islands.

"As a result, they are learning how to farm better despite the difficulties the weather accords them."

The project has managed to produce crops not normally found in the Cook Islands or at least not in large amounts such as broccoli, apples and capsicum.

"The five young leaders are being trained in organic farming practices so that they can supply their local markets, as well as export their crops to the capital island of Rarotonga, alleviating the country's heavy reliance on foreign imports."

Entitled the 'Strengthening the Resilience of the Cook Islands to Climate Change Programme' or SRIC-CC, the program is implemented by Climate Change Cook Islands, and supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Adaptation Fund (AF).

The objective was to strengthen Cook Island communities' ability to manage "anticipated climate change driven pressures in a pro-active, integrated and strategic manner".