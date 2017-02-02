Fiji Time: 5:44 PM on Thursday 2 February

$80k worth of books for Fiji students

NASIK SWAMI
Thursday, February 02, 2017

Update: 4:19PM FIJIAN children in cyclone-affected areas will have a reason to smile following a boost in the supply of resource books for secondary schools.

The Fiji Association in Auckland (Inc) today donated $80,000 worth of new books to the Ministry of Education for rural and maritime schools that were badly affected during Severe TC Winston.

While handing over the books to the Education Ministry, New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji Mark Ramsden said thousands of students would get access to new books that would be an excellent teaching aid and a resource for both teachers and students. 

He also thanked the Fiji Association in Auckland for its very generous donation.








