Planned closure at Uci and Queens Rd junctions

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, February 02, 2017

Update: 4:13PM THE junctions of Uci Road and Queens Road at Waqadra, Nadi will be closed on certain days this month for road works.

Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) is advising members of the public that this is a planned closure as part of the Nadi and Suva Road Upgrading Project (NASRUP) N2 Project.

This will result in the improvement of the two junctions in alignment with the new Queens Road layout.

Members of the public are advised that the junctions would be closed at these times:

- Uci Road South - 6am February 3 and will reopen at 6pm February 4;

- Uci Road North (Opposite the Tanoa Skylodge entrance) 6am February 6 and will reopen at 6pm February 7.

The temporary traffic management will be placed to guide road users as one intersection will be closed at a time.

During the temporary closure, traffic will be contra-flowed, providing motorists one travel lane in either direction through the area.

The FRA is advising the public to adhere to the signs and allow extra travel time and apologises for the short term inconvenience.








