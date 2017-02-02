Accused: Hurting wife and daughter was unintentional

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Trial continues in Labasa for man who allegedly attacked his wife and daughter with a cane knife. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:50PM "HURTING my wife and daughter was not my intention," 39-year-old Roneil Singh told the High Court in Labasa this morning.

Mr Singh who allegedly attacked his wife and daughter with a cane knife at their home in Siberia, Labasa appeared before Justice Thusara Rajasinghe.

During his trial in court today, he said it was not his intention to slap or cut his wife's arm with the cane knife.

He told the court his intention was just to threat his wife and make her shut her mouth.

Mr Singh is charged with two counts of act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, one count of violating the domestic violence restraining order (DVRO) and one count of assaulting a police officer in the due execution of his duty, and resisting arrest.

