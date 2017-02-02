Fiji Time: 5:44 PM on Thursday 2 February

Accused: Hurting wife and daughter was unintentional

LUISA QIOLEVU
Thursday, February 02, 2017

Update: 3:50PM "HURTING my wife and daughter was not my intention," 39-year-old Roneil Singh told the High Court in Labasa this morning.

Mr Singh who allegedly attacked his wife and daughter with a cane knife at their home in Siberia, Labasa appeared before Justice Thusara Rajasinghe.

During his trial in court today, he said it was not his intention to slap or cut his wife's arm with the cane knife.

He told the court his intention was just to threat his wife and make her shut her mouth.

Mr Singh is charged with two counts of act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, one count of violating the domestic violence restraining order (DVRO) and one count of assaulting a police officer in the due execution of his duty, and resisting arrest.

The alleged incident took place on March 11 last year.

Our earlier report on this case: http://www.fijitimes.com/story.aspx?ref=archive&id=387625








