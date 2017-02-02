Fiji Time: 5:45 PM on Thursday 2 February

Fiji marriage celebrants awarded certificates

CHARLENE LANYON
Thursday, February 02, 2017

Update: 3:33PM LOCAL and overseas couples hoping to get married in Fiji now have a wider range of marriage celebrants to choose from after four more Fijians were awarded their certificates this afternoon.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum presented the certificates to Vijayantimala Naidu, Mohammed Rahat, Usaia Draunamasi and Culden Kamea.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said couples could choose to have their wedding at any location they preferred with the services of those civil marriage celebrants.








