Fiji marriage celebrants awarded certificates

+ Enlarge this image From left: Marriage celebrants Usaia Draunimasi, Culden Kamea, Vijayantimala and Mohammed Rahat pictured here with Attorney General and Minister for Justice Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum. Picture: RAMA

Update: 3:33PM LOCAL and overseas couples hoping to get married in Fiji now have a wider range of marriage celebrants to choose from after four more Fijians were awarded their certificates this afternoon.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum presented the certificates to Vijayantimala Naidu, Mohammed Rahat, Usaia Draunamasi and Culden Kamea.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said couples could choose to have their wedding at any location they preferred with the services of those civil marriage celebrants.