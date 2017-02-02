Five-year-old youngest sexual abuse victim

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The ODPP releases sexual offences statistics for January. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:29PM A FIVE-year-old was the youngest victim of sexual abuse in cases prosecuted by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for the month of January.

Releasing the statistics for the month, the ODPP noted an increase in the number of sexual offenders charged for the month when compared to December last year.

It stated the accused who allegedly committed the offence was a 50-year-old man.

There was one incident of rape where the accused was a 60-year-old grandfather and the victim was his eight-year old grandson.

The ODPP stated there were 14 people charged with a total of 34 separate incidents for the month of January and the offences were 28 rape cases, one attempted rape, one indecent assault, and four sexual assault cases.

There were five offences where the victims were related to the accused persons.