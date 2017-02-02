Fiji Time: 5:45 PM on Thursday 2 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Five-year-old youngest sexual abuse victim

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, February 02, 2017

Update: 3:29PM A FIVE-year-old was the youngest victim of sexual abuse in cases prosecuted by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for the month of January.

Releasing the statistics for the month, the ODPP noted an increase in the number of sexual offenders charged for the month when compared to December last year.

It stated the accused who allegedly committed the offence was a 50-year-old man.

There was one incident of rape where the accused was a 60-year-old grandfather and the victim was his eight-year old grandson.

The ODPP stated there were 14 people charged with a total of 34 separate incidents for the month of January and the offences were 28 rape cases, one attempted rape, one indecent assault, and four sexual assault cases.

There were five offences where the victims were related to the accused persons.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63880.6198
JPY 56.012853.0128
GBP 0.38520.3772
EUR 0.45410.4421
NZD 0.67900.6460
AUD 0.64850.6235
USD 0.49150.4745

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 02nd February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Illegal entry
  2. Kepa's pick
  3. Dr Baba resigns from SODELPA
  4. PM to convince Trump
  5. Mission Sydney
  6. Man dead; Police arrest fleeing driver
  7. Health Minister puts jingle case to rest
  8. Veidreyaki: Improve pace and discipline
  9. Warning for councils
  10. Customary fishing rights

Top Stories this Week

  1. White House visit for Rabuka Monday (30 Jan)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  4. Ministry probes death Friday (27 Jan)
  5. Bed shortage at hostel Monday (30 Jan)
  6. ATH announces new directors Monday (30 Jan)
  7. Man's claims under probe Tuesday (31 Jan)
  8. Bans, injury blows Tuesday (31 Jan)
  9. Driver jumps out of burning taxi Wednesday (01 Feb)
  10. Shutdown Monday (30 Jan)