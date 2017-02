/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Police have two men in their custody for two separate alleged robbery incidents. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:29PM TWO men are in Police custody in relation to two separate robbery cases reported over the past few days in the Western Division.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said a 42-year-old labourer was arrested after he allegedly forcefully entered a house at Wairabetia in Lautoka on Tuesday morning.

"In a separate incident in Ba on Wednesday, quick action by Police led to the arrest of a 38-year-old unemployed man of Ba for allegedly robbing a taxi driver," Ms Naisoro said.