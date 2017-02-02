1340 rural roads upgraded in 3 divisions

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Fulton Hogan Hiways crew upgrading the Dakuniba Road outside Savusavu on Vanua Levu. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:09PM THE Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) through its maintenance contractor Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) has already upgraded a total of 1340 rural roads in the Central, Northern and Eastern divisions.

The recent upgrade is the eight kilometre Dakuniba Road outside Savusavu.

Fulton Hogan Hiways Savusavu depot manager Solomone Nabete said the crew cleared drainage and overgrown vegetation, re-sheeted the existing road and also did structural repairs to the road and culverts.

"Before the upgrade, only three tonne carriers and four-wheel drives could access the road but today, the bus drops off villagers at the village frontage," Mr Nabete said.

"The villagers can now travel with comfort to the hospital, to town and most importantly move their produce to market."

Dakuniba is 78 kilometres away from Savusavu Town and the road services three villagers namely Nawi, Dakuniba and Kura villages.

Nawi Village chief Iosefo Benadito said he had never seen the bus come to the village for almost 30 years.

He believes the recent road upgrade to open up access will help him expand his yaqona farm.