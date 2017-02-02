Fiji Time: 5:43 PM on Thursday 2 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

First education business lists on SPSE

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, February 02, 2017

Update: 2:01PM THE first education-focused business was listed on the stock exchange today after 10 years of providing Asian students with a tourism-based learning experience.

Freebird Institute, whose business is in providing students with an English language education combined with a "total immersion" in local society has since 2004 educated more than 15,000 students from 29 different.

Today, the company was listed on the South Pacific Stock Exchange, opening the door to local investors to grow the business and benefit from its returns.

Speaking at the listing, Reserve Bank of Fiji governor Barry Whiteside praised the company's ability to attract students to "come to a strange land to study".

"Freebird has been actively marketing Fiji as one of the best places to learn," Mr Whiteside said.

He added the company had used the slogan "Study English in Islands Closest to Heaven" and in doing so helped to build a niche education-tourism sector, thereby supporting the most important industry.

"With 10 years of experience in Fiji now under its collective belt and an ever-growing international reputation as a respected English language educator, the institute has now set its intentions of extending the opportunity to local investors to be part of its plans and aspirations going forward. 

"Being the first company to be listed representing the education sector, today's listing of Free Bird Institute Limited's shares is an achievement to be celebrated and supported."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63880.6198
JPY 56.012853.0128
GBP 0.38520.3772
EUR 0.45410.4421
NZD 0.67900.6460
AUD 0.64850.6235
USD 0.49150.4745

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 02nd February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Illegal entry
  2. Kepa's pick
  3. Dr Baba resigns from SODELPA
  4. PM to convince Trump
  5. Mission Sydney
  6. Man dead; Police arrest fleeing driver
  7. Health Minister puts jingle case to rest
  8. Veidreyaki: Improve pace and discipline
  9. Warning for councils
  10. Customary fishing rights

Top Stories this Week

  1. White House visit for Rabuka Monday (30 Jan)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  4. Ministry probes death Friday (27 Jan)
  5. Bed shortage at hostel Monday (30 Jan)
  6. ATH announces new directors Monday (30 Jan)
  7. Man's claims under probe Tuesday (31 Jan)
  8. Bans, injury blows Tuesday (31 Jan)
  9. Driver jumps out of burning taxi Wednesday (01 Feb)
  10. Shutdown Monday (30 Jan)