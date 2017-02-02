First education business lists on SPSE

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:01PM THE first education-focused business was listed on the stock exchange today after 10 years of providing Asian students with a tourism-based learning experience.

Freebird Institute, whose business is in providing students with an English language education combined with a "total immersion" in local society has since 2004 educated more than 15,000 students from 29 different.

Today, the company was listed on the South Pacific Stock Exchange, opening the door to local investors to grow the business and benefit from its returns.

Speaking at the listing, Reserve Bank of Fiji governor Barry Whiteside praised the company's ability to attract students to "come to a strange land to study".

"Freebird has been actively marketing Fiji as one of the best places to learn," Mr Whiteside said.

He added the company had used the slogan "Study English in Islands Closest to Heaven" and in doing so helped to build a niche education-tourism sector, thereby supporting the most important industry.

"With 10 years of experience in Fiji now under its collective belt and an ever-growing international reputation as a respected English language educator, the institute has now set its intentions of extending the opportunity to local investors to be part of its plans and aspirations going forward.

"Being the first company to be listed representing the education sector, today's listing of Free Bird Institute Limited's shares is an achievement to be celebrated and supported."