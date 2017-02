/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The 68 recipients with their lease documents presented to them by PM Voreqe Bainimarama in Navua today. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 1:24PM SIXTY-eight families in four squatter settlements in Navua have been given their lease approval notices today.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya said the families could now live on their own land with security as Government had legalised their settlements for the next 99 years.

The settlements include Naitata, Vakacegu, Tokotoko and Wainividio.