Restraining order on properties worth $1.2m

+ Enlarge this image The ODPP has successfully obtained the restraining order last week for the property worth over $1.2m. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:20PM A RESTRAINING order was granted by the High Court in its civil jurisdiction under the Proceeds of Crime Act against properties owned by Aidong Zhang, Changhui Liu, Home Finance Company Limited, and New Home Trading Company Limited.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) successfully obtained the restraining order last week for the property worth over $1.2million.

An ODPP statement this morning clarified the properties consisted of monies in a Home Finance Company Limited account of Changhui Liu, two freehold properties, one house and two vehicles.

Aidong Zhang has also been charged in a corollary criminal case brought by the ODPP with one count of obtaining property by deception and one count of money laundering.

It is alleged that between June 1 in 2014 and January 31 last year, the accused persons deceptively obtained property and engaged directly or indirectly in money laundering in the amount of $1,240,740.74.

The matter has been adjourned to February 3.