/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Police still requesting for public information on the Holland rape case. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:09PM FIJIAN Police has continued to plead for information from members of the public to assist them arrest the suspect of the Holland rape case who is still at large.

The suspect is alleged to have assaulted and raped a 23-year-old student in December last year at Holland Street, Toorak in Suva.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said investigations were continuing and anyone who may have any information is urged to visit their nearest police station or call 919.