+ Enlarge this image Digicel Fiji CEO Darrell McLean launches the Smile SIM with Nadi Town staff this morning. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

Update: 12:59PM DIGICEL Fiji has launched its Smile SIM for customers in the Western and Northern divisions.

Under the new service, Digicel customers in the West and the North will be able to make calls to friends and relatives on other networks, landlines and internationally for 21cents per unit.

Chief executive officer Darrell McClean launched the service at Digicel's Nadi Town store this morning.