Corrections officers awarded service medals

LITIA CAVA
Thursday, February 02, 2017

Update: 11:43AM FIFTY-two Fiji Corrections Service (FCS) officers were awarded long service and general service medals during the first Commissioner?s Parade for 2017 in Naboro this morning.

In his address, FCS Commissioner Francis Kean called on his officers to take charge of the work that they do.

"You must be consistent and committed," Mr Kean said.

He also reminded his officers to take heed of given instructions and execute it accordingly.

"You must do what you're instructed to do and be sure to do it to the best of your ability."








