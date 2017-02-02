Corrections officers awarded service medals

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Commissioner of Corrections Commander Francis Kean awarding medals to recepients during the morning parade at Naboro Prison Complex today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 11:43AM FIFTY-two Fiji Corrections Service (FCS) officers were awarded long service and general service medals during the first Commissioner?s Parade for 2017 in Naboro this morning.

In his address, FCS Commissioner Francis Kean called on his officers to take charge of the work that they do.

"You must be consistent and committed," Mr Kean said.

He also reminded his officers to take heed of given instructions and execute it accordingly.

"You must do what you're instructed to do and be sure to do it to the best of your ability."