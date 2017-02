/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Health Minister Rosy Akbar tours Labasa Hospital this morning with hospital superintendent Dr Jaoji Vulibeci. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 11:38AM HEALTH Minister Rosy Akbar has put to rest the 'jingle nurses' case.

At this morning's visit of the Labasa Hospital, Ms Akbar told staff that the incident had served as a good reminder for medical personnel to know the importance of maintaining professional attitude at all times.

The incident involved nurses of Labasa Hospital singing a Christmas Jingle during a party in the festive season that copped criticisms from members of the public.