+ Enlarge this image FNRL chief executive officer Timoci Naleba. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 11:09AM THE Fiji National Rugby League officials have started off their preparation for the 2017 Rugby League World Cup later this month.

Vodafone Fiji Bati coach Michael Potter has been liaising with his assistant coach Josefa Rabele on the locally-based players.

FNRL chief executive officer Timoci Naleba said they wanted to have the best preparation before the tournament to yield good results.

Fiji is pooled with USA, Wales and Italy.