Man dead; Police arrest fleeing driver

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Thursday, February 02, 2017

Update: 11:06AM A 30-YEAR-OLD man died after the vehicle he was travelling in tumbled several times at Nailaga in Ba, along the Kings Road last night.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the 33-year-old driver who fled the scene of the alleged fatal accident was arrested this morning by officers from the Ba Police Station.

Also traveling in the vehicle were two women aged 22 and 19-years-old. 

All three victims were conveyed to the Ba Mission Hospital by bystanders.

The 30-year-old of Varoko was, however, pronounced dead on arrival.








