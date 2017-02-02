Australian Government to work with US

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Australian Ambassador for the Environment, Patrick Suckling speaking to the media at the GPH yesterday.Picture ATU RASEA

Australian ambassador for the Environment Patrick Suckling says his country will continue to work with the American Government to implement the Paris Agreement.

Mr Suckling, who was in the country to take part in a three-day meeting with the Fiji Government and UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), said the US had been a leader on climate change for many years now.

"We work very closely with the US. They are part of the Paris Agreement. We will continue to work with them internationally in implementing the agreement," Mr Suckling said.

"We had no indication yet that they will do anything other than to continue to work to implement the Paris Agreement."

The US is the second biggest carbon emitter on earth.