Fiji Time: 5:44 PM on Thursday 2 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Australian Government to work with US

Vishaal Kumar
Thursday, February 02, 2017

Australian ambassador for the Environment Patrick Suckling says his country will continue to work with the American Government to implement the Paris Agreement.

Mr Suckling, who was in the country to take part in a three-day meeting with the Fiji Government and UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), said the US had been a leader on climate change for many years now.

"We work very closely with the US. They are part of the Paris Agreement. We will continue to work with them internationally in implementing the agreement," Mr Suckling said.

"We had no indication yet that they will do anything other than to continue to work to implement the Paris Agreement."

The US is the second biggest carbon emitter on earth.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63880.6198
JPY 56.012853.0128
GBP 0.38520.3772
EUR 0.45410.4421
NZD 0.67900.6460
AUD 0.64850.6235
USD 0.49150.4745

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 02nd February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Illegal entry
  2. Kepa's pick
  3. Dr Baba resigns from SODELPA
  4. PM to convince Trump
  5. Mission Sydney
  6. Man dead; Police arrest fleeing driver
  7. Health Minister puts jingle case to rest
  8. Veidreyaki: Improve pace and discipline
  9. Warning for councils
  10. Customary fishing rights

Top Stories this Week

  1. White House visit for Rabuka Monday (30 Jan)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  4. Ministry probes death Friday (27 Jan)
  5. Bed shortage at hostel Monday (30 Jan)
  6. ATH announces new directors Monday (30 Jan)
  7. Man's claims under probe Tuesday (31 Jan)
  8. Bans, injury blows Tuesday (31 Jan)
  9. Driver jumps out of burning taxi Wednesday (01 Feb)
  10. Shutdown Monday (30 Jan)