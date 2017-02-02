Fiji Time: 5:45 PM on Thursday 2 February

Irish crossing upgrade

Kalesi Mele
Thursday, February 02, 2017

RA provincial administrator Elimi Rokoduvu is requesting those in the Ra highlands to be patient as they continuously work on providing better accessibility to the area.

This was after their Irish crossings was washed away by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston last year.

Since then, Fiji Roads Authority has been working round-the-clock to provide suitable temporary crossings.

"I believe FRA and their contractors Higgins are currently working on providing access to these areas, but the weather is not on our side."

After flooding associated with TD04F temporary crossings have consistently been washed away even after little rain.

"We will continue to work on the crossing in Savusavu. The delay is just caused by the unfavourable weather."








