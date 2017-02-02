Fiji Time: 5:45 PM on Thursday 2 February

Students tour the Capital City

Aqela Susu
Thursday, February 02, 2017

TWENTY-FIVE women students of Bua Central College are on a week-long tour of Suva in a bid to gain exposure and see firsthand the various institutions women are excelling in.

The students are accompanied by three teachers and Peace Corps volunteer, Loni Cantu.

Ms Cantu said the trip was sponsored by the "Let Girls Learn" program initiated by former US first lady Michele Obama in partnership with Peace Corps.

As part of their trip, the students visited women Parliamentarians, successful businesswomen, the Museum and other institutions women worked in.

"In Bua, there are not so many opportunities, not so many jobs; there are not as many educational choices after secondary school. There are no universities and so, I thought they are really missing out on the opportunities available to them so they really need to see and be exposed to the capital of Fiji," Ms Cantu said.

"They have come here to be exposed and to see successful women with those jobs and women who are running their own companies and women who are in Parliament."

She said the trip was indeed a motivation to the students to take up jobs in these areas.

"They have already been speaking about how very inspired they are and they are going to take all this information back to Bua and they will tell the people in their forms and their class.

"They have learnt so much."








