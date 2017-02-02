Youth grievances

/ Front page / News

MINISTER for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou said they would look in to grievances raised by youths of Kioa.

This, after this newspaper highlighted that because of cultural beliefs, islanders of Kioa believe youths fall into different age groups than those stipulated by the ministry.

While the Ministry of Youth and Sports has this standard age group of 15-35 years as eligible youth club members, those on Kioa have opened up registration for the age group of 18-55.

Responding to questions sent to him through email, Mr Tuitubou said the ministry only handled youth clubs which were registered under Government from 15 years to 35 years.

"The ministry was not aware of what transpired in the community because it is internal and we only handle youth clubs that are registered under Government which are from 15 years to 35 years and that is under the national youth policy," he said.

He said the national youth policy was the governing authority passed by Cabinet for youth development.

"These are reviewed annually by the Youths of Fiji who attended the Annual Youth and Sports conference and come up with recommendation," he said.

"We just had our conference at the divisional level attended by youths all over Fiji, including youths from Kioa who attended in Labasa."

Mr Tuitubou said he visited Kioa in 2015 and offered four places for Kioa youths to be included in youth training have camp at Valelevu, Nasinu.

"They already graduated and we offered another four places for youths from Tuvalu, who requested to be part of the Nasau youth training," he said.

"The office bearers, that is the president and members of the youth clubs are 35 years and under, there can be over 35 years as advisers only but not for office bearers," Mr Tuitubou said.