Donors thanked

DONOR agencies are crucial in helping rural communities grow, says Then India Sanmarga Ikya Sangam (TISI) chief executive officer Jai Narayan.

Speaking at the opening of four new classrooms at Lovu Sangam School in Lautoka, Mr Narayan said most assistance was provided to schools in rural areas.

"The TISI Sangam has always partnered Government, non-government and donor agencies to maintain several educational institutes and our facilities are open to all communities consisting of different religious, ethnic and cultural groups," he said.

"Today we acknowledge all our partners who have been contributing towards the maintenance and operations of our institutions over the past eight decades."

He said undertaking projects such as construction of classrooms, especially for rural primary schools, was not easy as it involved huge amount of funds.

"Without the kind assistance from donors, such as the Government of Japan, such projects would be impossible by the school managements alone.

"Lovu Sangam School serves a very rapidly growing hinterland of the city of Lautoka and I am sure the school will grow quite rapidly in the coming years."

Mr Narayan said the newly renovated school would be very useful in providing a conducive learning environment for students from the locality.