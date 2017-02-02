Fiji Time: 5:45 PM on Thursday 2 February

Parties in poll alliance talks

Nasik Swami
Thursday, February 02, 2017

ONE Fiji party is in talks with the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) to form a coalition for the 2018 General Election.

This was confirmed by SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka after a meeting with party leader Filimoni Vosarogo last week.

"Yes, we had our meeting on Friday (January 25). He (Mr Vosarogo) was not at the meeting yesterday, but I am waiting for them to come back and say when they want to return for another meeting," he said.

Mr Rabuka confirmed that the party was looking at the legal ways of forming the coalition.

"What they (One Fiji Party) want to do is look at the legal ways for them to join, whether they deregister or leave the party or resign because some of them left SODELPA when I was rejected by SODELPA in 2014."

He said the collaboration between the two parties would be interesting because One Fiji mainly represented the younger age group in the country and that was what they would be able to contribute.

Mr Rabuka said the two parties discussed mutual issues that should be part of their manifesto.

Fiji Labour Party (FLP), Fiji United Freedom Party (FUFP) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) are also in talks for a possible coalition.








