Taxidriver cheats death

Vishaal Kumar
Thursday, February 02, 2017

A SUVA taxidriver is grateful to be alive after cheating death when his vehicle caught fire while driving along Namadi Heights yesterday.

Sushil Chand, 41, who managed to escape unhurt when his Toyota Prius Hybrid taxi caught fire, said he was very lucky to be alive.

"I was driving along Lower Regg Avenue Rd when I smelt something burning. Then, I saw smoke coming out of the dashboard. When I opened the dashboard there were flames coming out of it," Mr Chand said.

"I pulled my hand back and jumped out of the car. I didn't switch off the engine in the process. I was scared."

Mr Chand said the car then rolled and finally came to a halt at Ikadroka Place.

"When I jumped out, the car rolled for about more than 50 metres before it stopped. Luckily, I am not injured. By the time I got to where the taxi had come to a stop, it was on fire," he said.

Taxi owner Mohammed Rahin, who was present at the scene said the total damage to the car would cost a fortune.

No passengers were present in the taxi when it caught fire.

National Fire Authority said investigations would be carried out by the Fiji Police Force.








