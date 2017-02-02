Case moved to High Court

/ Front page / News

THREE men who allegedly assaulted and tried to kill another man at a housing area in Vatuwaqa had their case transferred to the High Court.

Mohammed Imran, 45, Ali Talib, 34 and Ali Ahmed, 42 appeared before Magistrate Makereta Mua at the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

Mr Imran is charged with one count of attempted murder. He is also charged alongside Mr Talib and Mr Ahmed with one count of criminal intimidation and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

The alleged incident took place last Sunday at Lagilagi Housing in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

The three were alleged to have assaulted another man causing him actual bodily harm and also allegedly uttered words which were believed to have intimidated the complainant.

It is also alleged that on the said date, Mr Imran allegedly drove a taxi into the accused in a conduct that could have caused the death of the complainant.

All three accused persons have been remanded in custody.

Magistrate Mua refused bail for Mr Taliba and Mr Ahmed and instructed both accused persons to file their applications in the High Court.

She also informed Mr Imran that he was charged with an indictable offence. All three will appear before the High Court next Friday.