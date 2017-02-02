Fiji Time: 5:44 PM on Thursday 2 February

Family loses 2-bedroom flat in fire, NFA probes

Alisi Vucago
Thursday, February 02, 2017

A FAMILY of five are now homeless after their two-bedroom corrugated iron and timber house was burned down at Waila Feeder Rd, just outside of Nausori early yesterday morning.

The owner of the house, Shameel Khan said they had built the house next to their family home about two weeks ago for his sister and her family to live in.

Mr Khan said he was in the living room of his family home when he smelt something burning and at the same time, his sister's children alerted him that their house was on fire.

"All we could do was evacuate everyone from the house and try to prevent the fire from spreading to our family house," he said.

"We tried to save belongings and furniture so we threw them out of the house, we didn't save much."

He said the National Fire Authority (NFA) arrived at the scene five minutes after they were called, just in time to prevent the fire from spreading.

The fire team used deliveries of water from the fire trucks relayed from the fire hydrant in the area to extinguish the fire.

He also said he felt sorry for his sister who is unaware of the accident as she is admitted at the hospital's labour ward.

He added, more than $10,000 in damage was caused by the fire.

NFA investigation is in progress to determine its cause.








