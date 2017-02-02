Awareness imperative, say medics

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dr Shekhar Kulakani and Dr Neelam Kolte busy with a patient during the free breast screening at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

ONGOING awareness is needed to educate Fijian women on the need for the early detection of breast cancer.

This is the view of Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospitals Ltd (SSPHL) Fiji co-ordinator Dr Netra Vishwakarma, who said there was still a lot of awareness needed to educate women on the need for early detection.

A 10-member team from the hospital is in the country to conduct free screening in oncology, cardiology and other areas.

"What we are looking for is prevention and early detection and the support for making a healthy population," Dr Vishwakarma said.

"We need more awareness; we need more detection at an early stage where it is vital. A lot of awareness is required Dr Vishwakarma said.

The team started conducting screening at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital yesterday where more than 50 people were attended to.

"We are trying our best to detect and also suggest possible treatment. We have also offered Government that in case of any emergency service that is any emergency requirement for surgeries, we are here to perform them free of charge," Dr Vishwakarma said.

"We have requested the Ministry of Women to come on board and the security forces and they have shown interest."

The team will be conducting screening until next Thursday.