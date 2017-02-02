MP on ratepayers' grievances

/ Front page / News

MUNICIPAL council administrators have been urged to improve how they handle ratepayers' grievances.

Speaking at the opening of the Local Government forum at the Tanoa Waterfront Hotel in Lautoka yesterday, Local Government Minister Parveen Kumar said despite raising the issue at previous meetings, ratepayers' concerns were not being given the attention it deserved.

He challenged special administrators and CEOs of municipal councils to lift their service delivery by giving ratepayers' concerns top priority.

"Some ratepayers are still not happy with the way we carry out operations in this area," he said.

"I believe this goes to show that the grievance management systems that may have been followed in the past are not working.

"It is important that each grievance brought before you is given the highest priority without fear or favour."

Mr Kumar added the handling of grievances should follow proper procedure.

"I expect you to strictly adhere to the grievances policy circulated by the ministry in September last year. I expect all councils to publicise and display the grievance policy.

"This should include an easy to follow channel of communication that is made available to all stakeholders."

The minister said once Government's service charter was finalised, he expected all councils to apply it with due diligence in their daily interactions with ratepayers.