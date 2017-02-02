Fiji Time: 5:44 PM on Thursday 2 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

MP on ratepayers' grievances

Felix Chaudhary
Thursday, February 02, 2017

MUNICIPAL council administrators have been urged to improve how they handle ratepayers' grievances.

Speaking at the opening of the Local Government forum at the Tanoa Waterfront Hotel in Lautoka yesterday, Local Government Minister Parveen Kumar said despite raising the issue at previous meetings, ratepayers' concerns were not being given the attention it deserved.

He challenged special administrators and CEOs of municipal councils to lift their service delivery by giving ratepayers' concerns top priority.

"Some ratepayers are still not happy with the way we carry out operations in this area," he said.

"I believe this goes to show that the grievance management systems that may have been followed in the past are not working.

"It is important that each grievance brought before you is given the highest priority without fear or favour."

Mr Kumar added the handling of grievances should follow proper procedure.

"I expect you to strictly adhere to the grievances policy circulated by the ministry in September last year. I expect all councils to publicise and display the grievance policy.

"This should include an easy to follow channel of communication that is made available to all stakeholders."

The minister said once Government's service charter was finalised, he expected all councils to apply it with due diligence in their daily interactions with ratepayers.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63880.6198
JPY 56.012853.0128
GBP 0.38520.3772
EUR 0.45410.4421
NZD 0.67900.6460
AUD 0.64850.6235
USD 0.49150.4745

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 02nd February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Illegal entry
  2. Kepa's pick
  3. Dr Baba resigns from SODELPA
  4. PM to convince Trump
  5. Mission Sydney
  6. Man dead; Police arrest fleeing driver
  7. Health Minister puts jingle case to rest
  8. Veidreyaki: Improve pace and discipline
  9. Warning for councils
  10. Customary fishing rights

Top Stories this Week

  1. White House visit for Rabuka Monday (30 Jan)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  4. Ministry probes death Friday (27 Jan)
  5. Bed shortage at hostel Monday (30 Jan)
  6. ATH announces new directors Monday (30 Jan)
  7. Man's claims under probe Tuesday (31 Jan)
  8. Bans, injury blows Tuesday (31 Jan)
  9. Driver jumps out of burning taxi Wednesday (01 Feb)
  10. Shutdown Monday (30 Jan)