Warning for councils

+ Enlarge this image Special administrator Labasa/Savusavu Vijay Chand (front left) with other special administrators from various towns during a break at the Local Government Forum in Lautoka yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

NO more municipal council meetings are to be held during normal working hours.

This was the message from Local Government Minister Parveen Kumar to special administrators and CEOs from municipal councils attending the Local Government forum at the Tanoa Waterfront Hotel in Lautoka yesterday.

"A number of concerned citizens have reported to my office that when they visit their council to meet senior managers for grievances, they are left unattended because senior staff are always in council meetings," he said.

"Effective immediately, I want all special administrators and CEOs to establish a yearly meeting calendar and ensure that all committee meetings and full council meetings are held after 4.30pm.

"I don't want you to have your meetings during the day with all the senior managers because if they are involved in meetings in the day, there will be problems when ratepayers come to the office for assistance.

"Not all the councils are doing this but most of the councils are.

"This must stop immediately."

Mr Kumar said in cases where senior managers had to be absent or engaged in official duty, it was important that the special administrators and CEOs organised for someone with knowledge in the area of concern to meet with stakeholders and to address issues.

The three-day forum ends on Friday.