Emergency operations centre for community

IN a country first, a community emergency operations centre has been built at Natalau, Nadi, as part of a program aimed at improving health and disaster resilience.

The initiative by the Commissioner Western Manasa Tagicakibau was undertaken in partnership with the UNPD and NGO, Live and Learn.

Live and Learn director Doris Susau said the turaga-ni-koro's office was modified to function as an emergency operations centre and dispensary to assist Natalau and surrounding communities.

"At Natalau, the evacuation centre is a well built and maintained structure," she said.

"It is a building certified by engineers, however, the turaga-ni-koro expressed that he faced difficulties in controlling evacuees, filing reports and communicating with other stakeholders during emergencies and peace times and in the treatment of injury.

"The intention of project was to modify the turaga-ni-koro's office and for it to function as emergency operations centre and dispensary.

"This is the first community emergency operations centre in place in Fiji."

Nine communities in the Western Division have been identified priority areas which can help in improving health and disaster resilience in the event of earthquakes, tsunamis and cyclones.

Ms Susau said risk-integrated community development plans were developed after capacity building training was conducted by UNDP's Pacific Risk Resilience Program in partnership with Government in the west two years ago.

"These communities include Kese and Soso in the tikina of Naviti in the Yasawa Group, Matawalu in the tikina of Vitogo, Natalau, Korobebe, Naboutini, Koroiyaca, Narokorokoyawa in Sabeto and Nagado in Vaturu."