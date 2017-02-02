FSC sets export plan

/ Front page / News

SUGAR produced last year that still remains in FSC bulk stores will be exported over the next six months, says FSC chairman Vishnu Mohan.

Speaking from India, Mr Mohan said they had buyers, but the delay was because of a realignment of shipments by European and American buyers.

This, he added, was normal.

"We've got buyers for all the stock that is left and we have Tate and Lyle and there is an American buyer too," he said. "Sometimes these buyers need to find their purchase or sometimes they realign the shipments. But, be assured, we've got buyers for that stock of sugar."

Mr Mohan said ships would arrive over the next six months to load the sugar kept in the Labasa and Lautoka bulk stores.

"It will happen over the next six months and this is normal because it has always happened," he said.

"Also buyers align their buy according to their needs because they also buy sugar from other parts of the world. We met buyers in London in December and they are all appreciative of the Fiji sugar."