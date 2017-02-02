Flotsam and jeTsam

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER received this as well from a regular contributor.

Some years ago, two good friends went to dance at the Bali Hai Nightclub in Suva.

They danced and drank the night away until 1am. (That's when the nightclubs closed back then.)

Outside, they counted what money they had left and between them they had $1.12.

They flagged a taxi and the driver asked them their destination and he said, "$3".

The fare was $3 from Suva to Nadera back then.

They told the driver they had $1.12 but he refused to take them.

They said, "Just take us where the meter says $1.12 and drop us there.

He agreed.

$1.12 got them to the cigarette factory at Nabua.

They got off and walked the rest of the way to Nadera. Arms over shoulders they sang all the way home.

But because they staggered, the journey took twice as long to reach home, and when they arrived it was dawn. Anyway, they went to their respective homes and slept all day.

Back then it was all about having fun.