Fiji Time: 5:45 PM on Thursday 2 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

PM to convince Trump

Nasik Swami
Thursday, February 02, 2017

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is optimistic US President Donald Trump will not pull out of the landmark Paris climate change deal and change his mind on the issue.

At a press conference with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) executive secretary Patricia Espinosa in Suva yesterday, Mr Bainimarama said as the president of the 23rd Conference of Parties (COP23) this year, he would see Mr Trump to change his mind.

"Last year, it (Paris Agreement) still had the backing of the US Government, but word has now come up from the new administration that Donald Trump is pulling out of the deal," he said.

"But we are going to work on that, we have the opportunity to see him and invite him to Fiji and we will do so."

Mr Bainimarama said Mr Trump needed to come to Fiji to see for himself what small island nations were going through with regards to climate change and perhaps, change his mind on the issue.

"So we have done that before, we have invited him to come to Fiji to have a look at what Fiji is going through and what the small Pacific nations are going through with regards to climate change."

Ms Espinosa said the Paris Agreement had entered into force and it was now an obligation for other countries to ratify it.

"As of Tuesday there were 127 ratifications, so that means that for us in the secretariat the role is very clear," she said.

"Our obligation is to foster the implementation of the commitments taken under the Paris Agreement."

She said the secretariat was willing to engage in dialogue and constructive co-operation with countries that had problems with the agreement because it was important for the livelihoods of many people around the world.

Mr Bainimarama said for COP23, Fiji had set up a team to negotiate the deal on the country's behalf.

"One of the things we need to look at is the differences between the countries, especially the bigger economies and vulnerable ones like ours, that's one of the issues that we need to deal."

He said Fiji would fulfil its obligations to every person on the planet by doing everything possible to move climate change negotiations forward during the November meeting in Germany this year. The Paris Agreement received a strong start, with Fiji being the first country in the world to lodge its instruments.

The Pacific nations, under the Suva Declaration, are pressing for a fresh cap of 1.5C.

A former climate change adviser to Mr Trump had said the US president would pull out of the landmark Paris Agreement and an executive order on the issue could come within days.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63880.6198
JPY 56.012853.0128
GBP 0.38520.3772
EUR 0.45410.4421
NZD 0.67900.6460
AUD 0.64850.6235
USD 0.49150.4745

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 02nd February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Illegal entry
  2. Kepa's pick
  3. Dr Baba resigns from SODELPA
  4. PM to convince Trump
  5. Mission Sydney
  6. Man dead; Police arrest fleeing driver
  7. Health Minister puts jingle case to rest
  8. Veidreyaki: Improve pace and discipline
  9. Warning for councils
  10. Customary fishing rights

Top Stories this Week

  1. White House visit for Rabuka Monday (30 Jan)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  4. Ministry probes death Friday (27 Jan)
  5. Bed shortage at hostel Monday (30 Jan)
  6. ATH announces new directors Monday (30 Jan)
  7. Man's claims under probe Tuesday (31 Jan)
  8. Bans, injury blows Tuesday (31 Jan)
  9. Driver jumps out of burning taxi Wednesday (01 Feb)
  10. Shutdown Monday (30 Jan)