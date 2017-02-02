/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Bligh Water Investment Fiji Representative Simeli Vatuwaliwali (left) highlisghts an issue during the central eastern fisheries consultation in Nausori yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE fisheries department should not decide who gets to fish on traditionally-owned fishing grounds. Their role should be similar to the iTaukei Land Trust Board, to facilitate the interests of customary fishing rights owners and not override their wishes.

Waisea Kaloumaira, the owner of a seafood harvesting business, made the comments yesterday at the first of two central eastern public consultations on the regularisation of goodwill payments to qoliqoli owners by those who purchase inshore fishing licences.

"If the owners of qoliqoli agree with licence holders on how their resources should he harvested, why do they come in between that," Mr Kaloumaira said.

Following public consultations in the north and in Lomaiviti, senior fisheries officers are now taking to the public on Viti Levu a proposed new qoliqoli goodwill fee structure as well as information on how the payment will be implemented.

Mr Kaloumaira said it was unfair of the fisheries department to enforce the current ban on the use of Underwater Breathing Apparatus (UBA) and said it was taking away from qoliqoli owners their rights.

"The Fisheries Act clearly states that the court may cancel a fishing licence if a holder has contravened the conditions of his licence," he said.

"The law also states that UBAs are allowed if it doesn't affect the traditional fishing rights, yet the minister continues to make the law as he goes."

He said UBAs were necessary for some seafood harvesting which occurred too de­ep for free diving and added qoliqoli owners were well aware of this when they granted permission to businesses such as his to fish in their customary fishing grounds.

The Nairai native said he and the only other company harvesting beche-de-mer in a particular northern fishing ground had a good relationship with qoliqoli owners and he claims they contributed $60,000 in the past year to the community.

"They must explain to us why the Government should regulate a relationship governed by tradition, which has worked for generations without problems. This is like the TLTB telling us mataqali owners who should plan or build a home on our native land," Mr Kaloumaira said.